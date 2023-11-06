Barcelona’s best-selling shirts for the season so far revealed and there are two surprises

Barcelona’s best-selling shirts for the new season have been revealed with Robert Lewandowski leading the way ahead of midfield starlets Pedri and Gavi.

Perhaps surprisingly, the next two names on the list are from Barcelona’s phenomenally successful women’s team.

Alexia Putellas takes fourth place ahead of Aitana Bonmati - who has just won the Women’s Ballon d’Or after a brilliant year for club and country.

El ranking de camisetas más vendidas del Barça esta temporada:



Lewandowski

Gavi

Pedri

4⃣ Alexia

5⃣ Aitana



️ "En el Johan Cruyff se vive un ambiente muy familiar en las gradas"



ℹ️ Nos lo cuentan Sique Rodríguez y @annapalet_ pic.twitter.com/plMtp1ENRL — Carrusel Deportivo (@carrusel) November 6, 2023

Lewandowski is just back from injury after missing three weeks with an ankle problem. However, the striker is yet to score since returning, something he’ll be hoping to put right against Shakhtar on Tuesday.

Pedri is also just back from a long spell on the sidelines and will be hoping to kick on after making his long-awaited comeback in the 1-0 win over Real Sociedad.

Both players have certainly been outshone by Gavi this season. The teenager has been in stellar form for the Catalans in a variety of roles and also fired Spain to Euro 2024 with his goal against Norway.