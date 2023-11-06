Barcelona defender Christensen only at ‘80% of his level’ due to niggling injury

Andreas Christensen enjoyed a stellar debut season with Barcelona last time out but has not looked quite the same player in the current campaign.

Diario Sport reckon that Christensen is being hampered by injury and suffers “constant discomfort” which is hindering his performances.

The injury is an Achilles problem, picked up in pre-season, which means he can only play at “80 per cent of his level.”

The Dane has spoken of his frustrations this season after being benched for the Champions League clash with Porto.

Christensen said he had wanted to play in the game and admitted he “always will be” frustrated when made to sit on the sidelines.

The report reckons the Dane is working hard to get back to his best physical level and also points out how he’s facing serious competition for his place with Inigo Martinez now back to full fitness.

Along with Ronald Araujo and Jules Kounde, Xavi is simply spoilt for choice when it comes to Barcelona center-backs this season.