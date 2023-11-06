Clément Lenglet’s lack of playing time worries Barcelona

FC Barcelona are growing increasingly worried about Clément Lenglet’s lack of minutes while on loan at Aston Villa.

The French defender spent last season on loan at Tottenham Hotspur. Barcelona were keen on selling him for 15 million euro, but the English club refused. Negotiations were intense but ultimately broke down.

An option to sell him to the Saudi League appeared, but Lenglet did not want to leave the top five leagues.

Sevilla and Atlético de Madrid sounded out Barcelona for his loan, but eventually it was Aston Villa that came calling.

The hope was that he would become a key part of Villa’s set-up, as Barcelona do not want to be left with him. The biggest problem is his salary. It’s too high, and it’s going to run until 2026.

Lenglet has yet to debut in the Premier League and has only featured in the UEFA Conference League. Barcelona could be hoping to move him to a different club in the winter transfer window, although nothing concrete has been planned.