Xavi hints at rotations for Barcelona’s Champions League clash against Shakhtar Donetsk

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernández has hinted at the possibility of rotating his squad for Tuesday’s Champions League clash away to Shakhtar Donetsk at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany.

Barça are coming off a busy, difficult stretch with a very short squad after a serious injury crisis, and a dramatic late finish against Real Sociedad on Saturday night combined with the early kickoff in midweek and another La Liga game coming up at the weekend against Deportivo Alavés has led to the natural assumption that the coach could be making some changes for the meeting with the Ukrainian champions.

And Xavi confirmed there will be changes, but wouldn’t go into specifics about how many players could be rotated or which positions would be impacted.

“We play every three four days and it is important to rotate. There is tiredness, fatigue, knocks... Surely we will make changes, yes” Source: Mundo Deportivo

Xavi has promised rotations and not exactly delivered on them before so it’s worth taking his words with at least a grain of salt, but the likes of João Cancelo and Ilkay Gündogan have played a lot of football in recent weeks and are prime candidates for a rest. Barça have plenty of reinforcements back and are only missing Frenkie de Jong and Sergi Roberto for this one, so we’ll find out if the rotations will indeed happen when the team news come out around an hour minutes before kickoff.