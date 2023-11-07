Barcelona forward Ansu Fati progressing at Brighton

Ansu Fati continues to rebuild his career at Brighton & Hove Albion.

He’s still a substitute at the English club, but reports say that he’s gaining the confidence of his coach, Roberto De Zerbi.

“He needs to improve physically,” De Zerbi said of the young forward.

Fati was tipped by many to be the next big thing from La Masia, but knee injuries complicated his career.

He was loaned by FC Barcelona to Brighton to get him back on track. It’s understood De Zerbi wants Fati to spend more time training before he gets more playing time. The physicality of the Premier League could be a problem if he’s not in a good rhythm.

The hope is that Fati will regain his explosiveness and continue to improve. Just turned 21, he has plenty of time still. And his performances, although limited in minutes, are improving. Barcelona will be attentive to Fati’s progress.