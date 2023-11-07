The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana are in Hamburg, Germany for their fourth Champions League group stage game against Shakhtar Donetsk, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 21 players for Tuesday’s clash:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Iñaki Peña, 26. Ander Astralaga

Defenders: 2. João Cancelo, 3. Alejandro Balde, 4. Ronald Araujo, 5. Iñigo Martínez, 15. Andreas Christensen, 17. Marcos Alonso, 23. Jules Kounde

Midfielders: 6. Gavi, 8. Pedri, 18. Oriol Romeu, 22. Ilkay Gündogan, 30. Marc Casadó, 32. Fermín López

Forwards: 7. Ferran Torres, 9. Robert Lewandowski, 11. Raphinha, 14. João Félix, 27. Lamine Yamal

There are no changes to the list from last weekend’s game against Real Sociedad which is good news after the injury crisis Barça just went through in the last two months, but it does mean Frenkie de Jong (ankle) and Sergi Roberto (calf) are not quite yet ready to return from their injuries. Their absences lead to one more call-up for young Marc Casadó, who comes from Barça Atlètic to provide depth in midfield.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Cancelo, Araujo, Christensen, Balde; Pedri, Gavi, Gündogan; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Félix

The match kicks off at 6.45pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 5.45pm GMT (UK), 12.45pm ET, 9.45am PT (USA), 11.15pm IST (India), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!