WELCOME TO THE VOLKSPARKSTADION!!! The spectacular home of German giants Hamburg is the site of Shakhtar Donetsk’s home matches in Europe this season and the site of a massive Champions League group stage clash between this evening’s hosts and Barcelona, who come into this one needing just one point to guarantee qualification to the knockout rounds for the first time in three years. But it won’t be easy against a Shakhtar side that made things very tough for Barça two weeks ago, and needs a result to stay alive in the group. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2023-24 Champions League, Group H, Matchday 4

Date/Time: Tuesday, November 7, 2023, 6.45pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 5.45pm GMT (UK), 12.45pm ET, 9.45am PT (USA), 11.15pm IST (India)

Venue: Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany

Referee: Irfan Peljto (BIH)

VAR: TBA

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: TUDN (USA), TNT Sports 3 (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), SONY TEN 5 (India), Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain), others

Online: Paramount+ (USA), Discovery+ (UK), Movistar+ (Spain), others

