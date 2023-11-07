When and where to watch Shakhtar Donetsk v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

The Champions League is back, and once again it's against Shakhtar Donetsk and once again it's one of the earlier kick-offs. However, be careful, because the clocks have changed in Europe since the last match and in some parts of the world the time will now be different to the one you are used to.

Xavi: 'A chance we have to take' - FC Barcelona

Shortly after arriving in Hamburg in preparation for Tuesday's Champions League game with Shakhtar Donetsk, FC Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández spoke to the waiting press, saying that "this is a chance that we cannot miss. Qualification is the primary objective, and after that topping the group, and we have both within out reach already."

Jules Kounde: 'We know we have to improve' - FC Barcelona

Barça central defender Jules Kounde is a key component of the blaugranes' rearguard and therefore in a good position to analyse the team's current situation.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez explains Cancelo will return to best position after defensive adjustment - Football España

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has confirmed that Joao Cancelo will return to his position as a right-back this week, after playing the last two matches further forward to differing effects. The Portuguese had two good chances in El Clasico, even if he wasn’t involved too much, as Barcelona won the tactical battle, with Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen and Inigo Martinez forming a back three. This was repeared against Real Sociedad, but both Barcelona and Cancelo looked lost.

Barcelona concerned by Clement Lenglet's loan struggles at Aston Villa - Football España

Barcelona are growing increasingly concerned over Clement Lenglet’s lack of Premier League action at Aston Villa. La Blaugrana secured a season long loan deal to offload Lenglet to Villa, in the final days of the summer transfer window, following his return from Premier League rivals Tottenham. Spurs boss Ange Postecoglu opted against retaining Lenglet on a permanent deal, despite a solid loan spell in London, as Barcelona looked to remove his salary for the 2023/24 campaign.