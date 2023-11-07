Barcelona tracking Benfica midfielder Florentino Luís - report

FC Barcelona are tracking a top young talent in the defensive midfielder position, Florentino Luís.

The 24-year-old Portuguese youth international has turned heads while playing for Benfica and many tip him for a jump to the next level.

Barcelona are still looking for a replacement for Sergio Busquets, as Oriol Romeu, who was brought in as a cheap replacement, has not covered the hole fully.

The problem is a lack of funds to make the transfers happen. And Luís won’t come cheap; his release clause is set at 120 million euro.

However, the Catalans think he’d be available for around 40 million. Even then, that’s not a cheap price for that kind of player. Therefore, it’s understood that the most likely scenario is that Barcelona will keep scouring the market for a more affordable option.