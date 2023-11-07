Ousmane Dembele reveals why he changed his mind and decided to leave Barcelona

Ousmane Dembele has revealed why he decided to leave Barcelona and move to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer transfer window.

The Frenchman looked set to continue at the Camp Nou after saying he had been a Barca fan since he was young and wanted to win the Champions League with the Catalans.

Dembele had also previously insisted he didn’t understand why there was so much talk about PSG before then signing for the Ligue 1 side.

The forward now says that he simply couldn’t resist PSG and had always he would play for them at some point in his career.

“Yes, I said I would stay at Barcelona, ​​but after speaking with PSG I was convinced that I had to leave. I signed for PSG because it is a French club and I love it. Was the choice easy in my best moment in Barcelona? I simply wanted to sign for PSG. It was more Paris that made me change my mind than not leaving Barcelona,” he told L’Equipe. “Kylian did not try to convince me, I came to Paris because I love the club, it is a French club and I love it. I come from Évreux, not far from here. The world talks about Paris Saint-Germain and it was written that one day I would sign for this club. I have many friends, supporters of the club, who always tried to convince me to come.”

Dembele hasn’t made the best of starts to life back in France. The 26-year-old has yet to score for his new club in 13 appearances in all competitions.