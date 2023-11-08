Barcelona sweating on Ronald Araujo’s fitness after Shakhtar defeat

Barcelona are reportedly sweating on Ronald Araujo’s fitness after Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk.

The defender looked to be in a bit of discomfort towards the end of the match, although he did manage to play the full 90 minutes.

Diario Sport are now reporting that Araujo suffered some discomfort in his left adductor in the closing stages and was spotted limping at the end.

The defender will undergo tests on Wednesday to check on the injury, but at the moment it’s hoped it’s just an overload and he will be OK for the weekend.

The last thing Xavi will want right now is to see Araujo sidelined again. The Uruguayan was Barcelona’s match-winner against Real Sociedad and is one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Araujo will be hoping to play at the weekend for Barcelona against Alaves and is then due to head off on international duty. Uruguay take on Argentina and Bolivia in World Cup qualifying over the international break.