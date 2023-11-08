Barcelona’s Joao Cancelo: We are angry with ourselves at Shakhtar defeat

Barcelona defender Joao Cancelo shared Xavi’s anger after the team’s 1-0 defeat to Shakhtar in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Catalans were stunned in Germany and still have work to do to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition.

Cancelo says the players are really frustrated with the result and admits all is not well right now.

“We are angry with ourselves. This result cannot happen to us, we couldn’t find the formula. We are left with the bad feeling of losing a match that could have seen us go through to the next round, “ he said. “The sporting sensations are not good. We have been playing very poorly for two games. Against Real Sociedad we did not deserve the victory and today we did not play a good game to get the three points. “We have had two games that are not good, although in the Clasico we played a good game until the 60th minute or something. I can’t tell you why, but we are going to analyze today’s game and we are looking forward.”

Barcelona were lucky to get the win last time out against Real Sociedad but their luck ran out on Tuesday, with Shakhtar emerging as deserved winners.