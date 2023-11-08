Shakhtar 1-0 FC Barcelona: Qualification will have to wait - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona went into this game knowing that the Champions League job was already half done, but while a point in Hamburg would have secured mathematical passage into the last sixteen, a 1-0 defeat means there is still work to be done and one less game in which to do it.

Xavi: 'We need to regroup' - FC Barcelona

Xavi Hernández is not a happy man. There just hasn't been the right level of intensity from his team in recent weeks, and that was one of the main reasons why they have just suffered their first defeat of the season in the Champions League.

Kick off time confirmed for FC Barcelona v Atlético Madrid - FC Barcelona

On Tuesday La Liga confirmed the kick off times for week 15 of the competition and FC Barcelona will face Atlético Madrid at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys at 9pm CET on Sunday 3 December.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez bemoans Shakhtar Donetsk defeat - "It's a clear step backwards" - Football España

It was a very frustrating evening for Barcelona in Hamburg on Tuesday as they fell to defeat against Shakhtar Donetsk. A win would have secure their place in the Champions League knockout stages, but in the end, it was not to be.

Atletico Madrid in talks with Marcos Alonso over possible signing in 2024 - Football España

It is very much expected that Marcos Alonso will leave Barcelona next summer once his contract comes to an end. The veteran defender arrived from Chelsea in 2022, but despite having played somewhat consistently last season, he has been on the fringes so far in the current campaign.

Barcelona to face offensive from Saudi Arabia for Robert Lewandowski this January - Football España

After Al Abha came armed with €150m for Lewandowski in the summer, and were knocked back by both club and player, that Saudi Arabia will again try for his signature. The January window is the offseason for the MLS clubs too, but it is hard to imagine the Polish striker being allowed out the door before the end of the season.