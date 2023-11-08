Pique tells Barcelona to be patient with Xavi after Shakhtar defeat

Gerard Pique has called for patience at Barcelona with Xavi after Tuesday’s disappointing defeat to Shakhtar in the Champions League.

The result comes after a poor performance against Real Sociedad and a painful defeat to Real Madrid in El Clasico.

Yet Pique says Xavi remains the best man to manage Barcelona and is confident he can help the team continue to progress.

“As long as there are solutions, you have to be patient. Xavi is from here, he has been here for many years, he has learned the way of playing, and right now there is no one better to turn this around and play well again,” he told RAC1. “Just winning is not enough, you have to play well. It is our way of seeing football and our culture, and it must remain so, but that puts extra pressure on the coach and the players.”

Barcelona will aim to get back on track at the weekend against Alaves before La Liga pauses once more for an international break.