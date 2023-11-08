Marc-Andre ter Stegen baffled by Barcelona’s drop in form after Shakhtar defeat

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen admits he can’t put his finger on what’s going wrong for the team right now.

The Catalans lost to Shakhtat on Tuesday in the Champions League on a night were a win would have assured qualification to the next round.

Barca’s defeat follows from a very unimpressing showing against Real Sociedad, but Ter Stegen isn’t sure where things are going wrong.

“We have had two games that are not good. In the Clasico we played a good game until the 60th minute. Then we went down a little, and right now I can’t tell you why,” he said. “We are going to analyze the situation, today’s game. We look forward. Before the break we have one more game and we will try to win it in the best way. “We are angry with ourselves. The result cannot happen to us. They created a chance in the first half and we couldn’t find the formula. We are left with the feeling of having lost a game that we had to win and to get into the next phase of the Champions League.”

Sunday offers Barcelona the chance to put things right. The champions face an Alaves that have only managed three wins from 12 La Liga games so far.