Barcelona send warning to Xavi about January transfers

Barcelona have warned Xavi not to expect new signings in January as it will be “very difficult” to bring in new players because of the club’s ongoing financial difficulties.

There have been reports that Xavi wants a new pivot in the winter because he’s not too impressed with Oriol Romeu.

Diario Sport are now reporting that Xavi has been told he’ll have to stick with what he’s got, unless there are departures.

The only possible arrival is Vitor Roque but the report suggests that is far from a given.

The Catalans will try again next week to make the deal happen but it’s far from certain the young Brazilian will be able to bring his move forward.

Barcelona are said to be keeping an eye on the market but know there’s absolutely no wiggle room as they are already over their salary limit.

Xavi has been without several key players due to injury over the last few weeks but has been able to welcome Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Pedri and Jules Kounde back.

Frenkie de Jong is also expected to return after the international break, and there’s no doubt Xavi certainly doesn’t lack for options in his squad.