Lewandowski’s goals dry up for Barcelona and the rumor mill gets excited

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski’s name is once again in the gossip columns with claims MLS clubs will target the forward this winter.

Many teams are thought to be looking for a new striker in the offseason and Lewandowski’s name has cropped up for various clubs, according to TUDN USA.

Lewandowski has previously been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia but has made it crystal clear he’s not interested in heading to the Middle East.

A transfer to the United States also looks highly unlikely at this point. The striker remains a key player for Xavi and is the team’s top scorer despite having gone five games without a goal.

Lewandowski has also said he wants to see out his deal at Barca, that runs until 2026, and will then make a decision on whether to continue playing.

Yet there’s no doubt that Lewandowski’s future may attract more rumors this season, particularly if his goal drought continues.

There’s also the fact that the Poland international will turn 36 next year and is likely to face more competition for his place when Vitor Roque arrives either in January or next summer.