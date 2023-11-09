Xavi holds long meeting with Barcelona players after Shakhtar defeat

Barcelona have reportedly been busy soul searching after suffering a shock 1-0 defeat to Shakhtar in the Champions League.

Diario AS and Marca are both reporting that Xavi held a long meeting with his players to try and discuss what went wrong.

The talk was said to be “tough and positive” as players offered their thoughts on why the last two performances have been sub-par.

Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Ronald Araujo were said to be “especially active” in the discussions along with Ilkay Gundogan and Robert Lewandowski.

Xavi was keen to hear his players’ opinions on the last two games and was happy for everyone to “express themselves openly.”

The conclusion was that Barcelona need to move on from these two games quickly and simply cannot put in a repeat showing at the weekend against Alaves.

Sunday’s opponents have endured a tough start to the season but head into the game with a bit of momentum after two wins in their last two games.