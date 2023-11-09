Recovery session after the game against Shakhtar Donetsk - FC Barcelona

After the disappointment of the 1-0 defeat against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Tuesday, the Barça first team squad returned to action on Wednesday at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper. The session was a recovery workout with thoughts now turning to the matches to come.

How does FC Barcelona's group look in the Champions League? - FC Barcelona

On Tuesday the blaugranes missed out on a chance to book their place in the last 16 of this season's Champions League with Danylo Sikan's goal handing Shakhtar a 1-0 win against Barça in Hamburg. Despite the reverse in group H, Xavi Hernández's side are still in an excellent position to make it through to the last 16 of Europe's premier club competition.

FC Barcelona present Barça Games, the first video game platform in the world created by sports club - FC Barcelona

The project, created in collaboration with Mas Ros MEdia and FireSPORTS, is expected to be launched in April 2024 and forms part of the Club’s desire to create digital content for entertainment

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong could be out of action for longer due to personal reasons - Football España

Barcelona had hoped to welcome de Jong back in October, but his return date was pushed back as his ankle had not fully healed. At this stage, the expectation is that he will make his comeback later in November, but this may not be the case due to non-footballing reasons.

Barcelona facing bleak winter transfer window due to ongoing financial issues - Football España

For the past few years, Barcelona have been dealing with crippling financial issues. So far, they have navigated these fairly well, but the situation still remains very bleak. This will be the case for some time yet. It means that Barcelona will find it very difficult to do business in the upcoming transfer window.

Barcelona breathe easy as tests confirm key player has no injury following Shakhtar Donetsk debacle - Football España

Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo did not pick up an injury during the clash with the Ukrainians, tests have confirmed. Sport say that the imposing central defender trained as normal on Wednesday, with the muscle discomfort being only a slight strain.