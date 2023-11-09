‘It’s not luck’ - Barcelona’s Eric Garcia enjoying life at the top of La Liga with Girona

Eric Garcia has been talking about life at Girona after helping Michel’s side to the top of the table in Spain, above both Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The center-back moved on loan in the summer in a bid to gain more regular playing time and has gone on to make seven starts for Girona.

Garcia says that Girona fully deserve top spot and says the dressing spirit at the club is one of the best he’s seen in his career.

“It’s not luck. We’ve earned it because of the work we’re doing and the game we’re playing,” he told Catalunya Radio. “I’ve been lucky enough to be in great dressing rooms where there’s been that community as well and in the end it’s what gets you to achieve big goals.”

Girona are set to face Barcelona in December and Garcia is looking forward to taking on his old friends at the club.

“I have a great relationship with Pedri, Ferran, Sergi Roberto, Gavi ... I spoke to them and we do have a bit of a fight. “Look, we’re on top!” But in the end, teams like Barça or Madrid will be above all at the end of the League. “It will make me especially excited because, in the end, it is my club. I will play against my friends and that’s why it will be special, but for nothing else.”

Garcia will be hoping Girona can keep hold of top spot heading into the international break. Girona head to Rayo Vallecano next, while Barcelona face Alaves at Montjuic.