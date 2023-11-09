Marc-Ander ter Stegen sends out motivational message to Barcelona

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has sent out a motivational message after the midweek Champions League defeat.

The stopper, who has largely been wearing the armband this season with Sergi Roberto currently sidelined, has taken to social media with a new message.

“A lot to improve,“ he wrote on X. “All in our hands.”

Barcelona head into Alaves at the weekend under a fair bit of scrutiny after failing to impress against Real Sociedad and Shakhtar.

The Catalans will be expected to beat Alaves comfortably at Montjuic, but Xavi will know he needs a performance as well as a result on Sunday.

Barcelona’s coach is said to have the full backing of the club despite seeing his team wobble in recent weeks after losing to Madrid in El Clasico.

Xavi held clear-the-air talks with his squad in the aftermath of the Champions League defeat and it’s obvious a response is needed this weekend.