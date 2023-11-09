WATCH: Another goal for Ansu Fati! Barcelona loanee strikes against Ajax for Brighton

Barcelona loanee Ansu Fati was on target for Brighton yet again on Thursday as the Seagulls took on Ajax in the Europa League.

The youngster opened the scoring after 14 minutes with a great finish after the hosts had been caught in possession.

Fati was played through on goal and burst forwards before sliding a low finish past goalkeeper Diant Ramaj.

Brighton take the lead in Amsterdam



Young Ajax midfielder Silvano Vos is caught in possession and Ansu Fati pounces! #UEL pic.twitter.com/egJkZaAubX — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 9, 2023

Ansu Fati scores back-to-back goals in back-to-back #UEL games vs. Ajax. pic.twitter.com/gZyTRaaltF — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 9, 2023

That is goal number four for Fati in Brighton colours. It also means he has now scored three times in his last five games and looked to be settling into life nicely with Roberto de Zerbi’s side.

Injuries to Solly March and Danny Welbeck mean Brighton really need Fati to step in right now and he seems to be responding.

Barcelona will no doubt be delighted to see the youngster back in the goals. Fati moved away in a bid to get his career back on track and there are definitely positive signs right now.