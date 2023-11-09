 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WATCH: Another goal for Ansu Fati! Barcelona loanee strikes against Ajax for Brighton

Goal number four for the Seagulls

By Barca Blaugranes Staff
/ new
Ajax v Brighton &amp; Hove Albion - UEFA Europa League Photo by Jeroen van den Berg/Soccrates/Getty Images

Barcelona loanee Ansu Fati was on target for Brighton yet again on Thursday as the Seagulls took on Ajax in the Europa League.

The youngster opened the scoring after 14 minutes with a great finish after the hosts had been caught in possession.

Fati was played through on goal and burst forwards before sliding a low finish past goalkeeper Diant Ramaj.

That is goal number four for Fati in Brighton colours. It also means he has now scored three times in his last five games and looked to be settling into life nicely with Roberto de Zerbi’s side.

Injuries to Solly March and Danny Welbeck mean Brighton really need Fati to step in right now and he seems to be responding.

Barcelona will no doubt be delighted to see the youngster back in the goals. Fati moved away in a bid to get his career back on track and there are definitely positive signs right now.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes