Barcelona “nervous” about Julian Araujo deal due to delayed paperwork - report

The Mexican full-back might not join after all

By Renato Gonçalves
Julian Araujo (2) in action during the MLS game between... Photo by Angel Marchini/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Barcelona looked set to complete their Deadline Day signing of LA Galaxy full-back Julian Araujo on a permanent transfer deal, but the club is now nervous that the paperwork was delivered past the 12am deadline and the deal won’t be approved by the Spanish Federation, according to Toni Juanmartí and Albert Rogé of Relevo.

Barça and Galaxy had agreed a deal that could reach a total of €4 million, and both clubs, the player himself and Major League Soccer had given the green light to the operation. But in a shocking turn of events the paperwork seemingly has not been delivered in time, and the Blaugrana might end up without their guy.

The Catalans have been interested in Araujo since last summer but couldn’t reach a deal with Galaxy six months ago. They finally made it happen this time, but burocracy (and perhaps incompetence) may have stopped the deal from happening.

Deadline Day is never not crazy.

