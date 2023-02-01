The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana travel to Seville for a massive La Liga game against Real Betis at the Benito Villamarín, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 22 players for Wednesday’s clash:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Iñaki Peña, 36. Arnau Tenas

Defenders: 4. Ronald Araujo, 15. Andreas Christensen, 17. Marcos Alonso, 18. Jordi Alba, 23. Jules Kounde, 24. Eric García, 28. Alejandro Balde

Midfielders: 5. Sergio Busquets, 6. Gavi, 8. Pedri, 19. Franck Kessie, 20. Sergi Roberto, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 32. Pablo Torre

Forwards: 9. Robert Lewandowski, 10. Ansu Fati, 11. Ferran Torres, 22. Raphinha, 38. Ángel Alarcón

Xavi welcomes back two attackers to the squad as Lewandowski and Ferran Torres are available again after missing the last three league games through suspension, but one key forward is out for the foreseeable future as Ousmane Dembélé will miss at least a month with a thigh injury. The Frenchman’s absence once again means a call-up for under-19 striker Ángel Alarcón.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Roberto, Araujo, Christensen, Balde; Gavi, De Jong, Pedri; Ferran, Lewandowski, Fati

The match kicks off at 9pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8pm GMT (UK), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Thursday), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!