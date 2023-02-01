PREVIEW: Real Betis v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

After a 1-0 win at Girona on Saturday that coupled with Real Madrid's 0-0 draw at home to Real Sociedad means that they are now five points clear at the top of the Liga table, Barça are now off to the Benito Villamarín to take on Real Betis in a game that was originally postponed due to the Spanish Super Cup.

Gavi to wear the number 6 jersey for Barça - FC Barcelona

The FC Barcelona number 6 is going to be Gavi from now on. The midfielder is changing jersey number from the number 30 he was worn since 2021/22. Gavi inherits a number worn by players such as Migueli, Guillermo Amor, coach Xavi Hernández (who wore the jersey for the most seasons for the Club), or more recently Dani Alves, Denis Suárez, Todibo, Carles Aleñá and Riqui Puig.

Agreement for the transfer of Héctor Bellerín to Sporting Clube de Portugal - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona would like to express publicly their gratitude to Bellerín for his commitment and his dedication and wish him all the best for the future

Barça tried for Amrabat loan until last minute but Fiorentina wouldn't let him leave - SPORT

Barcelona closed the transfer window without bringing in any players for the first team. The club had some margin in their salary limit and explored several operations in the last week with the limitation of only offering a loan without a compulsory purchase option.

Chelsea have not forgot about Barcelona and Brazil forward Raphinha - SPORT

In London, they are clear that the team's main problem is in attacking positions and the coaches are not forgetting a player who made a difference in the Premier League and who at Barça, for now, is not differential.