WELCOME TO THE BENITO VILLAMARÍN!!! The beautiful home of Real Betis in the city of Seville is the site of a massive La Liga clash between the hosts and Barcelona, who come into this one looking to maintain their lead at the top of the table and go eight points clear for at least 24 hours. But it won’t be easy against a Betis side that gave Barça all they could handle in the Spanish Super Cup and will have the fans on their side as they look for an upset. This should be all kinds of fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022-23 La Liga, Matchday 17

Date/Time: Wednesday, February 1, 2023, 9pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8pm GMT (UK), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Thursday)

Venue: Estadio Benito Villamarín, Seville, Spain

Referee: Ricardo De Burgos Bengoechea

VAR: Santiago Jaime Latre

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: ESPN Deportes (USA), TSN 3 (Canada), Viaplay Sports 1 (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), Sports18 (India), Movistar LaLiga (Spain), others

Online: ESPN+ (USA), LaLigaTV (UK), Movistar+ (Spain), others

