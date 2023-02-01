Judge will rule on Gavi’s contract renewal

A judge will decide whether Gavi remains a member of the first team or reverts to his old contract, an issue that has been a source of controversy due to Financial Fair Play rules. La Liga has said that due to its strict controls, Gavi’s new contract cannot be registered as part of FC Barcelona’s first team.

The club hopes to get a definitive answer through the legal system, which has allowed Gavi to play under his new contract at least for the time being. However, La Liga has already stated that it intends to challenge this precautionary decision.

And when that judge’s decision on the appeal comes through, one of two things will follow.

The first is for the judge to confirm the preventative action, even if it violates La Liga’s recently established rules, and Gavi would continue to be a first team player with the number six.

The other option is for the league’s appeal to be upheld, the present precautionary decision will thus be eliminated, and Gavi will no longer be registered as a player for the first team. He will then be demoted to a youth team player.

In other words, he would once more have the same contractual obligations that he did before to signing the extension. The issue of his shirt number is secondary, and it cannot be completely ruled out that he would stick with the number “6” that he has just been assigned,

If this is the case, then he will be a free agent at the end of June.