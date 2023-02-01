Sofyan Amrabat still wants Barcelona, but they may not move for him in the summer - report

FC Barcelona tried and failed to get Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina in this past transfer window, but the Moroccan is determined to get to the Camp Nou in the next window.

However, Barcelona may not be able to make a move for him in the summer, as La Liga’s tight Financial Fair Play controls are unlikely to leave a lot of room for new signings.

For their part, the Italian club are annoyed with the entire situation.

The FIFA World Cup star reportedly thought his club would let him leave on loan and was convinced that he’d join the Catalans. He even made a post on social media which not-so-subtly hinted at the rumored move. But Fiorentina felt that the fees offered for him were insufficient. They apparently were not even willing to negotiate a deal after rejecting Barcelona’s opening bid.

Amrabat was excluded from Fiorentina’s latest matchday squad, which could lead to further transfer drama. He has offers from several clubs in Europe’s top five leagues, but his primary dream is to join Barcelona. However, due to ongoing financial constraints, as well as Fiorentina’s high demands, a deal is unlikely to be struck.