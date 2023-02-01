Alemany offers update on Barcelona’s pursuit of Julian Araujo

Barcelona sporting director Mateu Alemany has given an update on Julian Araujo after the club attempted to sign the defender on deadline day.

A move appears to have failed, after Barcelona filed the paperwork too late, and Alemany says the club are waiting to see what happens next.

However, Alemany also said that if Araujo does arrive he will join the B team and not Xavi’s senior squad.

“It didn’t arrive on time due to a computer error, it seems that the systems fell and for only 18 seconds. We have to wait to see what FIFA decides, but there has been a bit of confusion with his destination, which would be the reserve team, not the first team,” he said. “We’re fine and the coach is calm. There have been three exits for Piqué, Memphis and Bellerín that have meant significant economic savings and we have prioritized saving the savings for later and to register renewed players, such as Ronald Araujo, Iñaki Peña and Marcos Alonso.”

It seems Barca may find out tomorrow if they have been successful in their attempts to bring in Araujo on loan from LA Galaxy.