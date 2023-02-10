Preparing for Villarreal - FC Barcelona

Back in for training at the Ciutat Esportiva. Every available first team player plus Estanis from Barça Atlètic and Alarcón from the Under-19As trained on the Tito Vilanova pitch today.

Joan Laporta: 'We brought joy back to FC Barcelona' - FC Barcelona

Joan Laporta spoke about the season so far during his long conference in the Auditori 1899, claiming that "joy has returned to FC Barcelona and the club is advancing into a new era."

Joan Laporta on the situations of certain FC Barcelona players - FC Barcelona

Sergio Busquets, Ansu Fati, Alejandro Balde and Ousmane Dembélé are among the names that came up at the Thursday conference

Joan Laporta: 'Obtaining financing and the signature of Turkish construction company Limak means work can begin on Spotify Camp Nou” - FC Barcelona

President of FC Barcelona describes tender for stadium project as exemplary in technical and transparency terms

Mateu Alemany reveals how much Pique and Griezmann departures saved Barca - SPORT

Mateu Alemany also took the mic during Joan Laporta's press conference to clarify the savings earned by the departures of Gerard Pique and Antoine Griezmann from FC Barcelona.

Mateu Alemany confirms Julian Araujo deal is happening - SPORT

Los Angeles Galaxy defender Julián Araujo was one of the signings Barça tried to sign up until the last minute before the winter transfer window closed. The club's intention was for the full-back to join Barça Atlètic but also to have the doors of the first team open to him.

Barça waiting for call from Busquets to start contract renewal talks - SPORT

Joan Laporta, the FC Barcelona president, spoke about the possible renewal of Sergio Busquets and left the final decision in the club captain's hands.

Laporta on Matias Messi: "His comments do not affect Leo's relationship with Barça" - SPORT

Barcelona president Joan Laporta played down the importance of comments made by Lionel Messi's brother this week. Matias Messi said that Leo would not return to the club while Laporta was there and that the Argentina forward is bigger than the Catalan club.

Barca convinced that Vitor Roque will not escape them - SPORT

Barcelona believe there will not be another Endrick case with Vitor Roque, the Ath. Paranaense No 9 who turns 18 at the end of this month and who is on the list of possible signings for next summer. The 'Brazilian Luis Suárez' would arrive at Barça to fill the role as Robert Lewandowski understudy and grow under the tutelage of the Polish striker, who has scored 23 goals in 26 games since joining.