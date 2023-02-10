Enner Valencia’s agent claims Barcelona were interested in January transfer

Enner Valencia’s agent has claimed the Ecuador captain was a target for Barcelona in the January transfer window.

Gonzalo Vargas has told Mach Deportes radio that the Catalans were interested but no firm approach was ever made.

“From Barcelona there was a survey by Enner that did not prosper. But just being on the radar of the Catalan team has been a source of pride for his family,” he said.

Valencia was vaguely mentioned in the rumor mill as a possible replacement for Memphis Depay. It seems there was a bit of interest from Catalunya but it didn’t go anywhere.

Barcelona offloaded Memphis, after the Dutchman asked Xavi to leave, in a deal that has seen Barca take up a purchase option on Yannick Carrasco.

It’s not clear yet if Barcelona will go for the Belgium international at the end of the season, but it’s certainly one possibility for Xavi’s side this summer.