Iñigo Martínez still hoping for summer Barcelona move - report

The defender continues to be linked with the Catalans

By Josh Suttr
Athletic Club v Chivas de Guadalajara - Friendly Game Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Athletic Club defender Iñigo Martínez will await for Barcelona before making any decisions this summer about his future, according to Sport. The defender is a proven veteran and his contract is up this summer, making him a desirable target for Barcelona.

The Catalans were keen to nab him last summer but financial fair play got in the way. His contract being up makes things easy since Martínez apparently hasn’t even gotten a contract offer from Athletic.

The issue of registering players for Barca will likely show itself again this summer and that could get in the way, particularly with other clubs also keen on Martinez. Atletico Madrid are thought to be interested and want to bolster their defense.

Barca will have some big decisions to make with defenders this summer, with Clement Lenglet and Sergino Dest set to return from loans, and Xavi’s side have to get their ducks in a row to ensure success.

