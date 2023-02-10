‘My intention is to help the club’ - Alba willing to cut his Barcelona salary

Jordi Alba may be the next high-profile Barcelona player to be asked to take a salary cut. The full-back is getting up in age and his contract could get in the way of some of Barcelona’s plans this summer.

The Spaniard made it clear he’d be willing to take a pay cut, when asked if he would he said “yes” and carried on to talk about the club’s choices and future together.

“It is the club’s decision and I have always helped when they have asked me to,” he said. “There are things that hurt, but you have to know how to live with it. I know my truth and I am very calm. My intention is to help the club and for both parties to be happy. “When I walk down the street people let me know. I feel good and the day I feel I’m not capable of defending a club like Barcelona, I’ll be the first to leave.” Alba | Source

Barcelona may well come calling in the summer, with the Catalans reportedly needing to cut the wage bill by around 200 million euros.