Today on the Barca Blaugranes podcast, I’m joined by Nick Batlle to chat about the gap Barcelona have been able to open up in the league without Ousmane Dembele. What’s the best attack without the Frenchman? And what’s the go-to back four given all we’ve seen? Also, are we watching the last few months of Ansu Fati at Barcelona? Let’s get into it.

You can check out the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and more here.