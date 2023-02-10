Barcelona to face Roma in Women’s Champions League quarter-finals

Barcelona have been drawn against Roma in the quarter-finals of the Women’s Champions League.

Roma made it through to the knockout stages by finishing second behind Wolfsburg in their group. The Italian side are currently top of the Women’s Serie A table after 16 games, eight points clear of Juventus.

If Barcelona make it past Roma then they will take on either holders Lyon or Chelsea for a place in the final. Lyon beat Barca 3-1 in last season’s final to claim the title for a record eighth time.

Here’s the draw in full:

⚽ El camí cap a Eindhoven pic.twitter.com/BHhDwc5PMQ — FC Barcelona Femení (@FCBfemeni) February 10, 2023

Barcelona coach Jonatan Giraldez spoke to the club’s media about the draw.

“When you get to the quarter-finals, any tie is tough. Whilst Roma are making their first appearance in the competition, they are going very well in the Italian league,” he said.

“They gave Wolfsburg a fright and we know it will be a competitive tie. We have looked at their team and we have to prepare well to go into the tie in good shape.”

The first leg is set for the 21-22 March in Roma and the return will be a week later at the Camp Nou.