Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal scores twice for Spain Under-17s

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal has already been tipped for big things at the Camp Nou despite the fact he does not even celebrate his 16th birthday until later this year.

The youngster is currently on international duty with Spain’s Under-17 team and has been impressing again for the national side.

Yamal bagged a brace in a 3-0 win over the Netherlands on Friday in the Under-17’s international tournament in Portugal.

Here’s a look at the youngster in action, scoring his first goal of the game.

| Lamine Yamal scores for Spain U17! pic.twitter.com/XOxbqG83JF — FCB Canteranos (@fcbcanteranos) February 10, 2023

Spain’s second was scored by Marc Guiu who plays with Yamal in Barcelona’s Juvenil A team. Yamal then put the icing on the cake from the penalty spot to seal an impressive 3-0 win over the Dutch.

Spain will be hoping for more Yamal magic for the rest of the tournament. The team return to action on Sunday against Germany and then take on Portugal two days later in the group stages.