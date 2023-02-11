Alejandro Balde: I am clear that my future is here at Barcelona

Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde has made it clear that he’s only interested in staying at the club and playing for the Catalan giants.

The left-back is expected to sign a long-term contract extension shortly and says he wants to remain with Xavi’s side for many years.

“The club and my representative have been met, yes. I am clear that my future is here at Barça,” he said. “My intention is to stay for many years. I came to this house when I was only 7 or 8 years old and now I’m 19, that’s a long time and I hope it will be many more.”

Balde is in the midst of a stellar breakout season and admits he wasn’t expecting to feature as regularly as has he has done this season.

“Last season I didn’t have too many minutes, but before starting this season I faced it as a big personal challenge,” he added. “I have by my side two great references such as Jordi Alba and Marcos Alonso. Logically, if you had asked me this question in the summer, I probably wouldn’t have imagined that I would have played so many minutes, but it went like this and I’m very happy for the confidence the manager has given me and for how everything is going.” Source | La Vanguardia

The left-back dropped out of the starting XI last time out, after missing training before the game due to a fever, but will be hoping to return for Sunday’s trip to Villarreal.