Preparations for the trip to Villarreal - FC Barcelona

Friday saw an afternoon session for the Barça first team at the Ciutat Esportiva with Chadi Riad, M. Casadó and Estanis from Barça Atlètic and Alarcón from the U19s.

When and where to watch Villareal v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

Global TV guide to this weekend's clash at the Estadio de la Cerámica

The Lowdown on Villarreal CF - FC Barcelona

Barça take a trip this Sunday to take on Villarreal in the Estadio de la Cerámica, kick off 9pm CET, with the home side currently in sixth place in the table, just four points off the Champions League qualification places. Let’s take a closer look at the opposition.

FC Barcelona Women to face AS Roma in the Champions League - FC Barcelona

The first of the quarter final tie will be take place on Tuesday 21 March in Italy with the return in Barcelona on Wednesday 29 March at Spotify Camp Nou

Alexia Putellas in final three for FIFA The Best 2022 Award - FC Barcelona

The Barça Women captain is aiming to be the first repeat winner of the prize with Beth Mead and Alex Morgan the other candidates

Injured Barça forward Dembele ready for next step in his recovery - SPORT

Ousmane Dembélé's recovery is on the right track. That sentence alone is good news in itself. The French player's attitude has been very positive since he found out on Jan. 28 that he had an injury to his left thigh. He felt a pinch in the match against Girona and for the first time since Xavi Hernandez took over he was ruled out with an injury.

Athletic Bilbao defender Iñigo Martínez will wait for Barcelona - SPORT

Athletic Club's Íñigo Martínez is one of the most desirable defenders on the transfer market. With proven experience and aged 31, the fact that he will be a free agent on June 30 makes him highly sought-after.

Jordi Alba: "If Barcelona ask me to reduce my salary, I would do it" - SPORT

Jordi Alba has shown his unconditional commitment to Barça in an interview with 'Marca' in which he has made himself available to the club if the economy forces him to drop his salary.