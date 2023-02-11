Spain boss Luis de la Fuente gives his backing to Barcelona’s Ansu Fati

New Spain boss Luis de la Fuente has been full of praise for Barcelona midfielders Pedri and Gavi and has also given his full backing to Ansu Fati.

De la Fuente has replaced Luis Enrique at the helm, following World Cup 2022, and is currently preparing for Nations League games against Norway and Scotland in March.

The new Spain boss has told Mundo Deportivo that it’s a “luxury” to coach players such as Pedri and Gavi who are already key players for club and country.

De la Fuente is also backing Fati to come good, with the striker currently finding it difficult to make much of an impression at Barcelona.

Fati did go to the World Cup, yet only made two substitute appearances in Qatar, but De La Fuente is confident he will return to his best soon.

“It is in a process of continuing to find and grow. He has to mature, personally and footballingly,” he explained.

“When he regains confidence and security, we will see the best Ansu Fati. We haven’t seen the best version of Ansu yet. It won’t take long, it’s innate.”

The coach’s words suggest Fati has a good chance of being called up to the next Spain squad despite his lack of Barcelona starts so far this season.