The squad for Villarreal - FC Barcelona

Barça have yet another Sunday 9pm CET kick-off this week, this time at the home of sixth placed Villarreal, as they look to continue the form that has sent them into a flying lead at the top of the Liga table.

Xavi: 'Villarreal beat Madrid, so they can beat us' - FC Barcelona

This Sunday at 9pm CEST, Barça go to the Estadio de la Ceràmica in search of three points against a Villarreal side managed by former blaugrana coach Quique Setién. Here's a recap of some of what Xavi Hernández had to say about the game at his Saturday media conference.

Barcelona coach Xavi says "new generations want to go too fast" - SPORT

Barcelona coah Xavi Hernandez says young players want too much soon in the modern game and should show more patience. Xavi was asked about players who were not getting much playing time and provided the example of Franck Kessie -- and himself.

Xavi confirms "individual chat with Balde" as renewal talks progress with left-back - SPORT

As Barcelona president Joan Laporta said last Thursday: "Balde's renewal is practically closed." On Saturday, Xavi confirmed his words explaining that he met individually with the full-back and confirming that: "Balde wants to stay, he is happy, I think we will have a player for many years, I don't think there will be a problem."

Xavi, angry: "I don't understand why people are talking about selling Ansu" - SPORT

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez made it clear that for him Ansu Fati is not for sale and was angry that these transfer issues are coming up now. "I don't understand why this is being talked about now in our circles," he said. "There is no market now, so Ansu is not for sale. He is a very important player for us -- for now and for the future."

Barcelona keeping an eye on Chelsea striker Aubameyang's future - SPORT

Aubameyang's future lies in a move away from Chelsea. Either now or in June. The English club want him to leave immediately and have given the go-ahead for him to join Los Angeles FC, but the player would like another chance at Barcelona, according to The Telegraph.