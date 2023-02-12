WELCOME TO THE ESTADIO DE LA CERÁMICA!!! The newly renovated home of Villarreal, forever known as El Madrigal in our hearts, is the site of a giant La Liga match between the hosts and Barcelona, who come into this one looking to extend their lead at the top of the table to 11 points if they’re able to beat a Villarreal side that’s been playing well under former Barça manager Quique Setién. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022-23 La Liga, Matchday 21

Date/Time: Sunday, February 12, 2023, 9pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8pm GMT (UK), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Monday)

Venue: Estadio de la Cerámica, Villarreal, Spain

Referee: Alejandro José Hernández Hernández

VAR: Santiago Jaime Latre

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: ESPN Deportes (USA), Not Available (Canada), Viaplay Sports 2 (UK), Sports18 (India), SuperSport (Nigeria), Movistar LaLiga (Spain), others

Online: ESPN+ (USA), LaLigaTV (UK), Movistar+ (Spain), others

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!