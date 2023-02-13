Ronald Araujo suspended for Barcelona’s clash with Cadiz

Barcelona will be without Ronald Araujo next time out in La Liga after the center-back picked up his fifth booking of the season against Villarreal.

The Uruguay international was yellow carded just before half-time on Sunday night which earns him an automatic one-match ban.

It’s a blow for Barcelona as Araujo was absolutely superb on Sunday night, but Xavi will now have to cope without the defender for next weekend’s visit from Cadiz.

The Barcelona boss does have plenty of options. He could shift Jules Kounde to center-back or bring Eric Garcia back in from the cold.

The Spain international has slipped down the pecking order this season which has brought whispers from the rumor mill that he could be sold in the summer.

Cadiz will head to the Camp Nou just two points above the drop zone but fresh from a 2-0 win over Girona in La Liga.

The two sides have already met this season with Barcelona running out 4-0 winners back in September.