Araujo gives his verdict on Barcelona’s win over Villarreal

Ronald Araujo spoke about Barcelona’s improved defense after Sunday’s 1-0 win over Villarreal that moved Xavi’s side 11 points clear at the top of the table.

Barcelona have now kept 16 clean sheets in 21 league games, conceding just seven goals along the way, making Araujo a very happy defender indeed.

“First of all I’m really happy about the win. It was so important to win today, it’s always hard here. I’m happy to help the team defensively and up front when I have to. We got the three points, kept a clean sheet. We are working really well defensively and in attack as well,” he said. “It [the defense] is something we needed to improve. We conceded too many goals last season. We struggled to keep clean sheets. We are doing well and we are happy with our unbeaten run. It’s the work of the whole team.”

Araujo also looked to the future and warned his team-mates not to get carried away by their healthy lead over Real Madrid.

“We have to keep our concentration, keep winning, play our game, not look at those around us, just focus on ourselves and try go keep this run going as long as possible.”

The defender is suspended for Barcelona’s next La Liga match but should be back in action on Thursday when Manchester United are the visitors to the Camp Nou.