FC Barcelona News: 13 February 2023; New record for Xavi, Balde hurls praise at Araujo

Unbeaten run sets personal best for Xavi | FC Barcelona

Barcelona’s win over Villarreal on Sunday made it 16 wins in a row for Xavi. It’s the Barcelona coach’s best ever sequence in his managerial career so far.

Xavi on Real Madrid gap, Villarreal win, Araujo and Frenkie de Jong | Sport

Xavi praised a number of his players and spoke about the big gap his team now has at the top of La Liga following Sunday’s win at Villarreal.

Barça Atlètic 1-1 SD Amorebieta: A deserved draw | FC Barcelona

Rafa Marquez’s Barca Atletic side drew 1-1 with Amorebieta on Sunday. The Catalans took the lead through Antonio Aranda but conceded just after the hour.

Barça’s Balde lavishes praise on Araujo after stunning Villarreal display | Sport

Alejandro Balde was full of praise for center-back Ronald Araujo after the win over Villarreal. The defender described his team-mate as a “beast” after another impressive showing.

First game of the season without the presence of Ansu Fati | Mundo Deportivo

Sunday’s match against Villarreal was the first this season in which Ansu Fati has not featured either as a starter or a substitute in La Liga.

Mendes postpones Ansu Fati future decision until end of the season | Sport

Ansu Fati’s agent, Jorge Mendes, will not make a decision on the striker’s future until the end of the season and thinks the youngster can turn his situation at the club around.

The president of Paranaense: “There is a race for Vitor Roque” | Mundo Deportivo

Mário Celso Petraglia, the president of Athletico Paranaense, has admitted there’s plenty of interest in young star Vitor Roque but no team has reached their asking price yet.