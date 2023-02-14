Araujo loves playing with ‘spectacular’ Andreas Christensen at Barcelona

Ronald Araujo has been chatting with Gerard Romero today and talked about playing with Andreas Christensen and also how he’s improved as a player since joining Barcelona.

The center-back arrived from Boston River in 2018 and initially joined Barca B before linking up with the first team.

Araujo is now one of the first names on Xavi’s teamsheet and explained how the new coach’s belief, and lots of hard work, have helped him become one of the best in Europe.

“He told I have potential and he trusted me. I improved a lot with him. When I arrived at Barça B, the ball was flying at me,” he said. “If I trained in the morning, I would come alone to train in the Ciutat Eesportiva in the afternoon. To the right, left, control and pass. Then the fruits were seen on the pitch. “And Xavi gives me confidence, I feel like another player with the ball. I make good decisions. I feel good, physically and with the ball. I’m in the best moment of my career.”

The defender also spoke about the competition for places in the backline with Andreas Christensen and Jules Kounde.

“He [Christensen] is a spectacular player. We already knew him. The coaches analyze the signings. He, Jules, Éric help us... we are in a very good moment,” he added. “We are a family. The rivalry is healthy. I’m happy for Christensen, who is a great player and he shows it.”

Araujo and Christensen have formed a great partnership in central defense this season, with Kounde moving out to right-back and putting in a great shift in an unfavored position.