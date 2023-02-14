Recovery session at the Ciutat Esportiva after Villarreal win - FC Barcelona

After the vital win over Villarreal at the Estadio de la Cerámica on Sunday, on Monday the squad carried out a recovery session at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper.

Pedri, the matchwinner - FC Barcelona

Pedri does it again. On Sunday, against Villarreal the midfielder from the Canary Islands scored the only goal of the game to hand Barça all three points in the Estadio de la Cerámica. The strike came in the 18th minute of the encounter after excellent work from first Kounde and then Lewandowski.

Record-breaking defensive stats - FC Barcelona

The defensive stats for Barça this season are record-breaking. They are the only team to earn so many clean sheets and concede so few goals in 21 league games in the 21st century. The Catalans have only conceded seven goals so far this season, keeping 16 clean sheets.

11 blaugranes candidates for FIFPro XI of the year - FC Barcelona

Eight Barça Women players and three members of the men's squad are in with a shout of making the team which will be named on 27 February

Barcelona make their move for Frankfurt centre-back Evan N'Dicka - SPORT

Evan N'Dicka could be Barcelona's big signing for the centre of defence for next season. According to 'SPORT1' in Germany, Barça have reached a verbal agreement with the French centre-back to sign him on 1 July, when his contract expires with Eintracht Frankfurt.

The two signings Ronald Araujo wants for Barcelona - SPORT

Ronald Araujo spoke to Jijantes and assessed Lionel Messi's possible return to Barça. Asked who he would sign if he could decide at Barça, he was clear: "If I were Mateu Alemany, I would sign Bentancur and Messi."

Barcelona may have found definitive Samuel Umtiti solution - SPORT

Samuel Umtiti is no longer a problem for Barça. The French centre-back is finding his feet again at Lecce and his performance is now unquestionable, especially after the World Cup in Qatar.