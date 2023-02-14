Ansu Fati not listening to offers to leave Barcelona - report

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati is reportedly not interested in hearing any offers from other clubs as speculation about his future continues.

The latest update on the youngster comes from Mundo Deportivo who reckon Fati is “focused on reversing his situation and stopping all the rumors” that are flying around.

Fati is determined to convince Xavi that he deserves more playing time and “wants to be a solution for the team in a very long season” for the Catalan giants.

Xavi has heavily backed the forward in the last few weeks and insisted he is not for sale amid rumors of interest from Premier League clubs including Manchester United.

President Joan Laporta has also said Fati is not for sale but has admitted there are clubs interested in his services.

Fati has spent more time on the bench than on the pitch this season, starting just seven of his 20 La Liga outings and scoring three goals along the way.

It’s not clear yet what will happen in the summer but Fati and Barcelona will certainly be hoping he can make an impact as we approach the business end of the season.