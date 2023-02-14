Rafa Marquez confirms Barcelona’s plan for Julian Araujo

Barcelona Atletic coach Rafa Marquez appears to have confirmed that Julian Araujo will be joining the club from LA Galaxy.

The Catalans tried to bring in Araujo during the January transfer window but filed the paperwork 18 seconds too late.

Mateu Alemany has said the club are trying to find a solution, and Marquez reckons Araujo will be arriving at the club.

Here’s what he said:

“It wasn’t my request, but I’m delighted that he’s coming. They’ve already been watching him since before I arrived. “Now the situation has arisen and I’m delighted. He’s going to be with me for a while and then move on to the first team. “Let him do a bit adjusting and I hope he has a nice career here”, Source | Relevo

There’s been no official announcement regarding Araujo but Marquez certainly seems to think he’ll be arriving at the club shortly.