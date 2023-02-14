Barcelona have no plans to sell Eric Garcia this summer - report

Barcelona reportedly have no plans to sell Eric Garcia this summer despite the center-back’s struggles for game time this season.

Garcia has slipped down the pecking order this season with Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen having established themselves as Xavi’s first-choice pairing.

There has been a few whispers that Garcia could be offloaded in the summer, but the latest update suggests that is not the case at all.

Diario Sport reckon Barca aren’t thinking about letting him go, unless the Spain international decides he wants to leave the Camp Nou.

Barca seem to be quite happy with Eric, and his salary, but it’s thought he will consider his situation at the end of the season.

The Catalans continue to be linked with several center-backs, who will be free agents, ahead of the summer transfer window.

Recent reports have claimed Barca have an agrement with Evan Ndicka, while the rumors about a move for Inigo Martinez pop up every now and again.