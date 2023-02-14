Alba admits he isn’t getting the playing time he would like at Barcelona

Jordi Alba will go down as a Barcelona legend at this point in his career. He’s been a constant at Barca during one of the most entertaining and successful periods in their history during the 2010s.

Unfortunately for Alba, as he’s gotten older and Alejandro Balde has burst onto the scene, his playing time has plummeted. It turns out, Alba isn’t too keen on that.

“I’m not getting the minutes I’d like, but I’m doing my job and I have another role with my teammates,” he said. “We all always want and think we can play more. I feel good, I’m proud, to have my head right. I know what I am as a player, what I have given and what I can give. “I feel strong, when you feel good mentally and physically, everything is easier. I am a better player now than ten years ago.” Alba | Source

Unless Balde gets hurt, the lack of minutes is likely something Alba will need to get comfortable with.